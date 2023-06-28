Land bank feasibility talks continue

 Review Photo/Philip O'Dell

TOWANDA — Bradford County Planning Director Matt Williams provided an update on the ongoing land bank feasibility study conducted in the county. Williams spoke during the Bradford County Planning Commission’s June 20 meeting.

He held a conference call with members of the Bradford County Progress Authority and the county commissioners with Dawood Engineering on June 20. The county commissioners hired Dawood in August 2021 to perform the study, which examines blighted properties in the county. Dawood is currently performing the study’s phases two and three.

