Land bank feasibility talks continue

TOWANDA — Bradford County Planning Director Matt Williams provided an update on the ongoing land bank feasibility study conducted in the county. Williams spoke during the Bradford County Planning Commission’s June 20 meeting.
He held a conference call with members of the Bradford County Progress Authority and the county commissioners with Dawood Engineering on June 20. The county commissioners hired Dawood in August 2021 to perform the study, which examines blighted properties in the county. Dawood is currently performing the study’s phases two and three.
A blighted property is deemed uninhabitable due to it being “dilapidated, unsanitary, unsafe, vermin-infested or lacking in the facilities and equipment required by the housing code,” according to Pennsylvania statutes.
A land bank is an entity created to temporarily manage and redevelop a property. Properties that go into tax or judicial sales can be purchased by the land bank for rehabilitation or demolition, then the properties can be sold for profit or continue funding the land bank, Williams has noted on previously occasions.
“The goal of this program is to address ongoing blight issues that exist within the county by providing a mechanism to rehabilitate properties and get them back on the tax rolls,” according to a statement from BCPC.
Williams stated that the study’s phase two includes the reorganization of the board of the redevelopment authority.
“We will be soliciting for five members to sit on the land bank redevelopment authority board,” Williams said. “Once the board members have been seated, there will be an educational component for them presented by Dawood.”
Phase three will eventually include municipal outreach and an education plan that shows stakeholders what the land bank would look like.
Williams expressed that “the ideal model for [BCPC] would be a local government cooperation agreement whereby the county, municipality and the school district” agree on how land banks are administered within their borders. Projects would include redevelopment, rehabilitation and tax revenue distribution once properties are back on the tax rolls.
“In order for the land bank to be self-sustaining, the general practice is it’s written into the laws the first five years after the property put back on the tax rolls, 50% of the tax revenue goes to the land bank, the other 50% goes to the school district, municipality and county tax base.”
