Land use, building codes discussed in LeRoy Township

LEROY TOWNSHIP — The LeRoy Township Supervisors provided locals with updates on projects at Monday’s meeting.
When township resident Vicky Schrader asked about the township’s financial audit, township secretary Ted Tomlinson explained he’d been looking to contract outside firms to complete the task.
“I called half a dozen local places, none of them want to do a township audit,” Tomlinson explained, “One place I found said it would cost about $5,000 to audit one year of books and we have about 12 years that need done.”
The supervisors did not wish to spend that much on outside contractors, until they’d exhausted searching for a township resident to audit the books themselves. The township had previously appointed three auditors, but scheduling conflicts and changing employment led to them ultimately being unable to complete the task.
LeRoy Mountain Road resident Vicky Schrader noted that few auditors would want to take on a 12 year gap like that.
“This needs to happen. Something needs to happen,” she said.
Tomlinson will keep looking for outside auditing firms. He also said that the positions are still open, and pay $10 per hour, if any LeRoy Township resident is interested in giving the audit a try.
Regarding the Township’s building on Mill Street, Tomlinson reported they are waiting for a skid steer to come pack the gravel in the parking lot to allow handicap access to the building. Once that occurs, a code inspection can be run and the building will be open for municipal use.
Tomlinson said construction of the Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant ramp, bathroom expansion, and side entrance cost the township roughly $31,000 and that $27,000 of that was paid for with the Township’s American Rescue Plan allotment.
Supervisors voted to allow Tomlinson to acquire folding chairs and tables sufficient for holding meetings in the building.
Supervisor Jason Krise reported that he’d looked into getting a grant from the county tourism board to post signs on the building indicating its purpose, but that their application window is not open until September.
Tomlinson indicated he’d been advised of a possible compromise with the LeRoy Independent Baptist Church. The church had been attempting to purchase newly acquired township land behind their lower building or attempt a land swap.
Tomlinson suggested the Township and the church draw up a mutual use agreement. Such an agreement would allow the church to build a back entrance deck behind their building but on township property in exchange for the township being allowed to use church land as a driveway for their municipal building. Supervisors voted to move forward drawing up an agreement.
