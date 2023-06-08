Land use, building codes discussed in LeRoy Township

LeRoy Township faces a 12 year backlog of financial statements that need audited. The township is still looking for residents to fill the paid positions.

 Review Photo/Matt Jennings

LEROY TOWNSHIP — The LeRoy Township Supervisors provided locals with updates on projects at Monday’s meeting.

When township resident Vicky Schrader asked about the township’s financial audit, township secretary Ted Tomlinson explained he’d been looking to contract outside firms to complete the task.

