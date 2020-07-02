MONTOURSVILLE — An embankment repair project is set to begin next week on Route 3002 (Overton Road) in Albany Township and New Albany Borough, Bradford County.
On Monday, July 6, the contractor, Robert C. Young, Inc., will begin work on Overton Road approximately 3.5-miles east of Overton to the intersection of Route 3002 and Route 220. Work includes embankment failure repairs, structure rehabilitation, and other miscellaneous roadway construction repairs as necessary.
Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging while the work is being performed. Work is expected to be completed by mid-August 2020, weather permitting.
Motorists are reminded to slow down, expect delays, stay alert, watch for changing traffic patterns, and drive with caution through the work zone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.