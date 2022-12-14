Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised of lane restrictions today on Route 1068 (Lockhart Street) in Sayre Borough, Bradford County, for paving project.
On Wednesday, December 14, a contractor for the borough, Kriger Pipeline, Inc., will be paving between Franklin Street and Route 199. Motorists can expect single lane closures while work is being performed.
This paving work is expected to be completed in one day, weather permitting. Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.
Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District3.
Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.