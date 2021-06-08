Lane stepping down as Towanda Borough manager

TOWANDA BOROUGH – Towanda Borough will soon start the search for a new manager after accepting the resignation of Kyle Lane Monday.
Lane’s last day will be July 30 after eight years of service to the borough, although he will make one final report to the council during their Aug. 2 meeting.
“I had an offer I couldn’t refuse, which goes back to my roots of being a telecommunications person,” Lane explained.
Through that opportunity, Lane will become the new director of broadband operations for Claverack Rural Electric Cooperative as it branches into the broadband business.
“It was a very hard decision for me,” Lane explained. “This council, the board at TMA (Towanda Municipal Authority) have been amazing to me. I’ve learned an invaluable amount of skills and have really honed my managerial skills, my professional skills.”
After learning about the borough manager’s upcoming departure, officials started game planning with Lane to help with the transition and identify more long-term priorities for the new hire.
“Whatever he can tell us, we would appreciate it because it’s going to be different than when Tom (Fairchild Jr.) left. When Tom left, he stayed for around 12 months and there was a transition,” said council President Mark Christini, although he noted that Lane will be able to provide some help.
The job will be advertised in a variety of mediums once a final job description is approved, according to Christini. A screening committee will then sort through the applicants in early July and finalists will be brought in for an extensive interview process later that month.
In preparation, Christini challenged his fellow borough council members to think about the ideal qualities they want to see in a borough manager and how they could guide the borough forward.
Although Lane said he was excited for his new opportunity, he was also sad to be leaving the borough and municipal authority.
“It’s a very odd feeling for me,” he noted.
On behalf of the borough council, Christini thanked Lane for is commitment over the past eight years.
“You’ve made some tremendous contributions to the borough and I think we’re in a good place to go forward,” he said, while adding, “Don’t be a stranger.”
