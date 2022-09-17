SULLIVAN COUNTY — A regional day spa will help bring awareness to domestic violence soon with a unique offer to its clientele.

Laporte Hidden Gem Day Spa will participate in Sullivan County’s “Paint the Town Purple” activities starting Oct. 1. Specifically, the business will partner with Sullivan County Victim Services to recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month, which is observed throughout October.

