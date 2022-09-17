SULLIVAN COUNTY — A regional day spa will help bring awareness to domestic violence soon with a unique offer to its clientele.
Laporte Hidden Gem Day Spa will participate in Sullivan County’s “Paint the Town Purple” activities starting Oct. 1. Specifically, the business will partner with Sullivan County Victim Services to recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month, which is observed throughout October.
“If anyone comes into our business during the month of October, they can get their nails painted any shade of purple and their name will go into a jar,” explained owner, Maxine Denmon. “Then there will be a drawing at the end of the month for a $75 gift certificate to be used here at the day spa.”
She stated that her business has previously partnered with SCVS in April for Sexual Assault Awareness Month for similar actions and observance.
About one in four women and one in 10 men “experienced contact sexual violence, physical violence and/or stalking by an intimate partner” and have reported an intimate partner violence-related impact, according to the CDC’s 2015 data. A IPV-related impact is defined as having experiences that include “being fearful, concerned for safety, injury, need for medical care, needed help from law enforcement, missed at least one day of work [or] missed at least one day of school” due to a partner’s actions.
Denmon stated that it is important for the day spa to bring awareness to an important issue that impacts multiple people.
The business is located at 564 Main Street and provides services for hair, manicures, pedicures, waxing, facials and massage therapy. Another service includes an ionic detox foot bath that pulls toxins from feet.
The day spa lives up to its name by being a hidden gem in Sullivan County, according to Denmon. She stated that since there were no day spas in the county previously, so it was important that one be established for local customers.
Creating the business was two years in the making for Denmon. The building being up for sale was right at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and she purchased it. There was a delay in getting some materials to remodel the building due to COVID. However, the business was finally able to open this March and its been busy ever since.
“It’s good to be busy and summers are usually booked at least two weeks out,” she said.
The most popular services so far have been for nails, specifically, the day spa’s manicures and pedicures. She stated that her work has been very fulfilling and having her own business is incredibly exciting.
“I have been in the area for the past 10 years and its nice to have a place to call home and have a solid building to work out of” she said.
She stated that the day spa is currently looking for a full time cosmetologist to do hair.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
