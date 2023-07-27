LAPORTE — Troy isn’t the only town with food, fun and festivities this week. Laporte is holding their annual Fireman’s Carnival, sponsored by the Laporte Volunteer Fire Company, from Wednesday, July 26 through Saturday, July 29.
On Wednesday evening, there was a fireman’s parade which featured fire and police vehicles from Laporte and the surrounding counties. Residents of Laporte and Sullivan County gathered and watched as the trucks drove through downtown Laporte, running their sirens and tossing out candy for the children to grab.
There was also a dunk tank on Wednesday evening where attendees could dunk several Sullivan County High School staff members, including Mr. Vaughan, Mr. Smelko, Mrs. Eberlin, Officer Reeves, Mr. Zeigler and Mr. Commero.
Bounce houses, various games and foods were enjoyed by many at the carnival. Debbie Peterman, the ambulance captain for the fire company, said that the carnival has been happening every year since at least the 1960’s, although no one quite knows the exact start date. She also said that the Laporte carnival is the only one in Sullivan County.
The carnival is the biggest fundraiser for the Laporte Volunteer Fire Company, helping fund their insurance for their buildings and vehicles, but it is no easy task to organize.
“We start planning in January,” Peterman said. “I start getting all of the help for all of the games in April by calling people in the community.”
The carnival reveals the true closeness of the community in Sullivan County, and in the celebrations it seems that everyone knows each other somehow, always finding something to connect over.
“Everybody comes here from the lake, from Eagles Mere, all over and it’s like coming home,” Peterman said. “That’s what so nice about it, people will call up and volunteer to help because they know they’ll see people they haven’t seen since last year.”
The carnival opens at 5 p.m. with a DJ starting at 6 p.m. each night, as well as a fireworks celebration on Saturday at 10:30 p.m. For more information, check the Laporte Volunteer Fire Company’s Facebook page.
Connect with Maddy: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1626; maddy@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.