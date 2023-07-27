LAPORTE — Troy isn’t the only town with food, fun and festivities this week. Laporte is holding their annual Fireman’s Carnival, sponsored by the Laporte Volunteer Fire Company, from Wednesday, July 26 through Saturday, July 29.

On Wednesday evening, there was a fireman’s parade which featured fire and police vehicles from Laporte and the surrounding counties. Residents of Laporte and Sullivan County gathered and watched as the trucks drove through downtown Laporte, running their sirens and tossing out candy for the children to grab.

Connect with Maddy: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1626; maddy@thedailyreview.com.