Simpson with his great niece.

LAPORTE — The Laporte Enhancement Committee will hold the second annual Len Simpson 5K Fun Run on July 29 to honor and remember Len Simpson, a Laporte community member and 30-year Sullivan County District attorney who passed away at age 72 in 2021.

Kadyn Heisman, stepdaughter of Simpson and member of the Laporte Enhancement Committee, said that Simpson always wanted to see the community and town of Laporte flourish, as that is where he lived and raised his three daughters.