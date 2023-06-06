LAPORTE — The Laporte Enhancement Committee will hold the second annual Len Simpson 5K Fun Run on July 29 to honor and remember Len Simpson, a Laporte community member and 30-year Sullivan County District attorney who passed away at age 72 in 2021.
Kadyn Heisman, stepdaughter of Simpson and member of the Laporte Enhancement Committee, said that Simpson always wanted to see the community and town of Laporte flourish, as that is where he lived and raised his three daughters.
“While he was raising his daughters he was a big part of the community,” Heisman said. “He would always help people and be involved, always donating and participating in local events. He always talked about how he enjoyed being a part of our community.”
Heisman said that they chose to organize a 5K race to memorialize Simpson because he became very involved in the running community later in his life, running nearly every day and doing a 5K almost every weekend.
“Still, to this day, if someone hears his name, they remember him everywhere I go,” Heisman said.
Last year’s race had over 80 attendees, and they are hoping for the same, if not a greater turnout at this year’s race.
“We want to keep this going for years to come,” said Heisman.
Heisman emphasized that the Laporte Enhancement Committee has been working hard in the past few years to organize events and opportunities that bring the community of Laporte together.
Registration for the run will begin at 7:30 a.m. and the run will begin at 9 a.m. in front of the courthouse at 245 Muncy St. There is no entry fee but t-shirts, with proceeds donated to the Laporte Enhancement Committee and Laporte Volunteer Fire Company, will be available for purchase.
There will be free t-shirts for the first male and female finishers, and there will also be a fun run for children. The fire department will cook a chicken barbecue at 10:30 a.m. and the Fireman’s Carnival food stands and games will open at 6 p.m. with fireworks after dark.
Pre-Registration is available at: http//www.NEPArunner.com
