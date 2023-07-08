LAPORTE — On Saturday evening, the Laporte Enhancement Committee will welcome musicians and performers of all kinds to their second annual open mic night in the park across from the courthouse from 7 to 9 p.m.
The idea for the event came about when members of the LEC informally asked Laporte residents what they would like to see held as an event.
The LEC decided to continue the community and family event after its success in 2022, when they held the first open mic night, said Committee President Eileen Miller.
“We had no idea if the concept would work,” Miller said. “Once we heard from attendees how they enjoyed the evening we decided to continue the event. We had just over 50 people in the audience and 10 performers our first year. The venue – our park on a comfortable summer evening – was well received.”
The open mic night is a great way to enjoy local musicians and artists for free with family and friends. It is weather permitting, as it will be outdoors. The event welcomes singers, musicians, comedians, magicians, poets and more to perform. Those interested in attending should bring a blanket or chair to sit on, and enjoy!
The Laporte Enhancement Committee hopes to continue to have this event annually. They routinely host events and fundraisers throughout the year. One of the LEC’s most successful programs is their History Walk, which tells the stories of Laporte’s historic homes, businesses and hotels. They are currently fundraising for ‘Welcome to Laporte’ signs at the entrances of the borough.
