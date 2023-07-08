LEC open mic night

Last year’s open mic night.

 Photo Provided.

LAPORTE — On Saturday evening, the Laporte Enhancement Committee will welcome musicians and performers of all kinds to their second annual open mic night in the park across from the courthouse from 7 to 9 p.m.

The idea for the event came about when members of the LEC informally asked Laporte residents what they would like to see held as an event.