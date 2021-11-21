q Bradford County has had eight COVID-19-related deaths since the start of November.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported a larger increase in Bradford County’s new COVID-19 cases Friday compared to the previous week’s reporting.
In its latest Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Update, the department reported 344 new confirmed local cases between Nov. 12 and Nov. 18 compared to 277 new confirmed cases between Nov. 5 and Nov. 11.
The Nov. 5 to Nov. 11 case count appeared to be updated compared to the 263 cases originally reported for that time period, which had reflected an increase of nine cases.
Friday’s reporting also showed that average daily hospitalizations in Bradford County due to COVID increased from 34.9 to 43.7. However, the average daily number of those requiring ventilators decreased from 6.1 to 5.6. Meanwhile, the percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID remained the same at 2.2%.
Meanwhile, the county has had eight COVID-19-related deaths since the start of November.
With youth, the department reported 10 cases among children newborn to 4 and 97 cases among children 5 to 18 between Nov. 10 and Nov. 16.
In addition, Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam announced that all adults in Pennsylvania are eligible for vaccine boosters.
“Vaccine providers across Pennsylvania have supplies of the safe and effective vaccines to administer booster shots,” Beam said. “I am impressed by the tens of thousands of Pennsylvanians who are stepping up every day to get their first, second or third dose of vaccine to protect themselves, their loved ones and their neighbors against COVID-19.”
Beam said the expanded booster eligibility comes after in-depth reviews by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Now, anyone at least 18 years of age can schedule a booster six months after receiving their second Pfizer or Moderna shot, or two months after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
She also encouraged anyone with questions about getting vaccinated to reach out to their doctor or other trusted health care professional.
Vaccine providers can be found via www.vaccines.gov.
