TOWANDA BOROUGH — The Towanda Riverfest ended its big festival return on Saturday with multiple attractions and fireworks while also acknowledging its local vendors.
Heather Edwards, the owner of Edwards Family Homestead, sold her soaps and lotions derived from goat milk that comes from her family farm.
She was at Riverfest for all three days of the festival and it was her very first year as a vendor.
Sales went very well and she credits the good weather and high turnout for her inaugural success at the festival.
Jim King of Towanda-based King’s BBQ Shack was also there for all three days and he said that Riverfest is still building back up to normalcy pre-pandemic.
He said that sales for his BBQ food did get better each day though and he was glad to make an appearance at a cherished local event.
“There’s a nice mix of vendors here that provide something different to everybody,” said King.
Lou Sapolis of Lou’s Concessions said that he’s been coming to Riverfest for about 18 years and he always looks forward to the festival.
He stated that his sales have been just as good as previous years and he is happy to be back after missing last year due to the pandemic.
“We have the best French fries this side of the Mississippi,” declared Sapolis.
While food vendors have been happy with sales, volunteers also worked hard to support the event.
Zachary McGuire is a 17-year-old who has been attending Riverfest every year to help organizers sell tickets and wristbands under a tent near the entrance.
He has been attending and partially contributing since he was a 1-year-old baby sitting on his aunt’s lap selling tickets and she was right next to him on Saturday.
McGuire wanted people to know that organizing Riverfest is hard work for carnival workers and event organizers, but there is still fun to be had.
Entertainment on Saturday consisted of Shanna Rae and Electric Sunshine on the Truck Stage, while Nate the Great and Diana and The Crew played on the Middle Stage.
Saturday’s festivities ended with “The Fire Over Water” fireworks presentation at 9:30 p.m.
