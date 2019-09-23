NORTH TOWANDA TOWNSHIP — A state police pursuit ended in a one-vehicle wreck early Saturday morning in North Towanda Township, according to a public information release issued by Pennsylvania State Police on Sunday.
According to the report, at approximately 1:05 a.m. on Saturday morning a state police trooper observed a 2012 black Chevy Camero make an unsafe backing movement into traffic on York Avenue in Towanda Borough. According to the report, the trooper then attempted to initiate a traffic stop when the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed.
Police said the vehicle sped away in excess of 100 miles-per-hour, forcing other cars off the road. The vehicle also turned off all of its lights in an attempt to conceal itself from the police.
The pursuit continued until the vehicle struck a concrete median, disabling the front driver’s side wheel, and was surrounded by state and Towanda Borough police.
The driver of the vehicle, identified as Clayton Mount, 20, of Towanda, was pulled from the vehicle and transported to the Towanda Guthrie Memorial Hospital.
The report stated that Mount consented to a blood draw, but did not define any charges against the driver.
The incident is currently under investigation by state police.
