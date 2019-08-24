TOWANDA — Circles and squares spotlighted in Towanda Friday night, but not just because school is back in session!
The inaugural Central Bradford County Chamber of Commerce Square and Round Dance stepped, promenaded and do-si-doed into the Plaza One Building’s parking lot Friday night from 7 until 10 p.m. attracting a large and lively crowd.
Citizens of all ages gathered for the night’s festivities taking advantage of a late summer night of food trucks, friendships and old fashioned fun.
CBCCC’s Executive Director Cait Monahon stated that the dance was initiated by Jim Good, a CBCCC board member after he attended a similar event in Canton and was offered free of admission charge thanks to four local business sponsors Arey Building Supply, Henry Dunn, Mountain Lake Construction and Mountain Lake Electric.
“Things I feel like really fell into place for this all because someone was like I think we should have a square dance,” she stated.
Williamsport’s McNett Country Band provided the night’s music while a local food truck sold snacks, ice cream truck sold sweets and a children’s Hokey Pokey was held along with classic dances.
“I think this is an important event because it’s bringing us into town, it’s a family activity that’s free to the community. … Who doesn’t like live music on a Friday night and we have beautiful weather,” Monahon said.
Monahon stated that the CBCCC would like to continue to grow the dance next year with the addition of more children’s activities.
