A late winter storm has caused thousands of Bradford County residents to experience power outages Tuesday.
The county received 10 inches of snow in high elevation areas. Meanwhile, lower areas had about 2 to 3 inches of snow, according to Meteorologist Joanne LaBounty of the National Weather Service Binghamton.
The snow caused several downed trees and power lines in various areas. This led to power outages for at least 4,900 Penelec customers in Bradford County Tuesday morning, according to Penelec Spokesman Todd Meyers.
“Wet heavy snow this time of year weighs down the leaves and can led to trees and branches falling,” he said. “These late spring snow storms can be a big problem.”
By 2 p.m., the county had 4,261 customers out of 23,233 with power outages, which is 18%, according to Penelec’s website. The heaviest effected municipalities consisted of Herrick Township, Le Raysville Borough and Stevens Township, which had 100% of their Penelec customers without power. The townships of Tuscarora, Warren, Wilmot and Windham had 99% of its customers without power. Meanwhile, Wyalusing Borough and Orwell Township had over 97%, while Wyalusing Township had 78% and Terry Township had 80% without power.
Over 100 Penelec crews from various areas including New Jersey and Ohio were sent to the county to help fix the outages. It may take several days for power to be fully restored to some customers, according to Meyers.
“Crews have been told to pack for up to five days,” he said. “When they pack for that extended amount of time, they know there will be a multi-day restoration ahead.”
Penelec first assessed the damages to see what was specifically causing them, he noted. Then they started making the fixes to return power to the largest number of people first.
According to Penelec’s outage map, power to most Bradford County customers was restored as of Tuesday evening.
For safety reasons, people should stay at least 30 feet away from downed power lines and call 911 immediately, according to Penelec’s website. People should also avoid using candles because they can cause house fires. Instead, people should have batteries on hand for flashlights.
To avoid carbon monoxide poisoning, people should avoid bringing in outside heating items like generators or camping stoves and lanterns into their homes, Meyers stated. Instead, use plenty of blankets and sleeping bags to keep warm. Generators should be kept outside and hooked up correctly.
“If hooked up incorrectly, they could send power back onto the power lines and transformer, which is an electrocution risk to line workers trying to fix power outages,” he said.
To report power outages, people can call Penelec at 1-888-LIGHTSS (1-888-544-4877). People can also dial 911 or Bradford County Public Safety at (570) 265-9101.
To see information about power outages and restorations in specific local areas, people can visit https://firstenergycorp.com/outages.
