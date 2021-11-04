TOWANDA – Towanda Superintendent Dennis Peachey issued a warning Tuesday evening to anyone who makes threat against the school district following a bomb scare at the high school.
According to Peachey, the district received a call at dismissal Tuesday saying there was a bomb in the high school, and then a call from the same number shortly after saying there was not a bomb in the building. The school was emptied out and all after school activities were cancelled for the evening.
A Pennsylvania State Police K-9 Unit searched the building and found no threats.
“I will say firmly that anyone caught making a threat against our school district will be dealt with appropriately with the school disciplinary code and through law enforcement,” Peachey said. “We definitely do not take these situations lightly, and safety of our students and staff is extremely important to us.”
With the investigation, Peachey said they had a good idea about the specifics of the situation.
“Parents, please take a moment to speak with your students about the seriousness of these situations,” he added.
Last Thursday, the district received an anonymous tip through the Safe2Say system about a threat to the high school for the following day. Although the threat was determined to be unfounded, the district enhanced security measures out of an abundance of caution.
