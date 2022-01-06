Laurel Health makes lease agreement for Towanda Terrace

TOWANDA BOROUGH — A area medical company will be making their presence known in Towanda Borough soon.
A lease agreement between Laurel Health and Trehab at Towanda Terrace for 20 years was signed Monday, according to borough Manager Lauren Egleston, who made the announcement during the borough council’s Monday meeting.
Laurel Health will outfit four spaces for various clinics that the company operates.
Egleston said that she is happy to have the company in the borough, which will bring about 12 to 16 jobs into downtown that are well-paid positions in the medical and healthcare field.
She stated that the company always wanted a presence in the borough, so the Towanda Terrace building was a great fit for them.
They are applying for funding to outfit the space, which would cost about $1.5 million. They can apply for a grant for 15% of that funding.
“Different sources they are looking into include a U.S. Economic Development Administration grant because they are bringing new jobs to the area and Trehab is a nonprofit, so it makes for a good application,” Egleston added.
Egleston will provide a letter of support for the grant application.
