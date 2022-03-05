In order to combat the still present threat of COVID-19 in the area, Laurel Health Center is hosting a free rapid test clinic on Thursday, March 24 in Bradford County.
Testing will be held at the Fellowship Bible Church parking lot from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 121 Mud Creek Road in Troy.
Laurel Health reminds everyone that the best way to reduce the severity of COVID-19 is to get a vaccine shot. Those who have contracted COVID-19 are still advised to receive a vaccine shot as current studies show vaccination provides longer-lasting and stronger protection against COVID than natural immunity.
Interested individuals can call 1-833-528-7354 to register for the testing event. Any of the seven Laurel Health locations can help patients schedule a test.
Anyone unable to attend the event can call to schedule an individual test at a Laurel Health location of their choice.
For more information visit laurelhc.org.
