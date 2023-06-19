SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP — Residents of Smithfield Township are advised there will be a road closure in their area this week.
PennDOT crews will be closing a portion of Route 4012 (Laurel Hill Road) on Thursday, June 21 through Friday, June 22 to through traffic.
A section of the road between the intersection of Route 4014 (Milan Road) and T-701 (Searfoss Road) will be closed for a pipe replacement.
A detour using Milan Road will be in place while work is being performed, which will be daylight hours.
Motorists should be alert and drive with caution. Motorists can check conditions on major roadways at 511PA.com or by calling 5-1-1.
