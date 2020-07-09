Law enforcement officials are patrolling the Chemung River trails in West Elmira in response to an increase in people illegally camping along the trails, illegal dumping and other issues.
West Elmira police, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) conservation officers and a DEC flood control engineer will patrol the trails looking for homeless camps, dumping, trail and flood control equipment damage and other illegal activities. The patrols will be monthly and more often if needed.
“There has been a spike in the number of camps along the river and trails over the last few summers,” said Chemung River Friends Executive Director Jim Pfiffer. “Some of them are homeless camps, some are party sites for teens and others are campsite get-a-ways for local residents.”
It is illegal to camp along the river or on river islands without the landowner’s permission. It is illegal to camp on New York State Department of Conservation flood control property. Much of the trails are on flood control land.
“When cold weather comes many of the camps are abandoned, leaving behind tents, trash, clothing, liquor bottles and other debris that River Friends or municipal officials have to clean up. Or worse, it ends up in the river, which is the source of most of our drinking water.”
The nearly three miles of narrow and hard-packed dirt trails are heavily used by people walking their dogs, jogging, cycling, fishing and enjoying nature.
“The scenic trails wind through meadows and wooded areas and offer a quick and easy way to enjoy exercise, nature and a walk with your pet,” Pfiffer said. “We are receiving increasing reports from trail users who say they are afraid to use the trails because of the camps.”
“Chemung River Friends is not opposed to the homeless or anyone camping along the river,” Pfiffer said. “But you need to do it legally and not abandon the site and leave it strewn with garbage.”
River Friends is working with local social service agencies to have an agency representative be part of the patrols to help the homeless in finding legal shelters.
The trails are also a summer hangout for teenagers who use them for partying, underage drinking and overnight camping. Often, the intoxicated teens leave the site, get in their vehicles and drive under the influence. The parties also scare away law-abiding trail users.
“Trails are like public parks,” Pfiffer said. “Individuals and families use them for outdoor recreation, nature photography, solitude and a reconnection with nature. We want those people to feel safe and reassured that the trails are being patrolled.”
“We depend on the public to be our eyes and ears on the trails and river,” Pfiffer said. “If you see camps, suspicious activity, dumping or other illegal activities, please call 911 immediately and report it. Police want you to do that.”
