Lawmaker calls for public hearing on Pennsylvania Senate, House legislative maps

A Pennsylvania lawmaker wants the state’s Legislative Reapportionment Commission to hold a public hearing with Dr. Jonathan Cervas, the creator of preliminary state Senate and House district maps approved by the commission last month.
Rep. Seth Grove, R-York, penned a letter to commission chairman Mark Nordenberg to criticize the process for selecting new state House and Senate district maps and request Cervas, a political science professor at Carnegie Mellon University, provide public testimony on how he created the maps.
Grove is chairman of the House State Government Committee that recently approved a preliminary congressional district map through a separate process he described as “the most open and transparent congressional redistricting process in the history of the commonwealth.”
Grove noted the House State Government Committee released the preliminary congressional map and held a public meeting with its creator, Lehigh County resident Amanda Holt, before formal approval, and he’s calling on the reapportionment commission to take similar steps.
“I believe the Legislative Reapportionment Commission would have been in a better position had it followed the House State Government Committee process of releasing the preliminary (map) prior to formal action by the commission and provided Dr. Jonathan Cervas, the map creator, to testify before the commission,” Grove wrote Monday.
“While the commission cannot go back in time to release the preliminary map prior to it being approved, the commission can and should hold a hearing to allow Dr. Cervas to testify on his map decisions and allow members of the commission, including yourself to vet these decisions in public.”
The letter follows criticism from Republicans about the process for drafting the new state House and Senate maps, with allegations Nordenberg aided Democrats to give the party an advantage. The reapportionment commission is comprised of the Senate majority and minority leaders, House majority and minority leaders and Nordenberg, the former chancellor of the University of Pittsburgh who was appointed by the state Supreme Court.
The Supreme Court consists of five Democrats and two Republicans.
“We the people must demand answers and provide input on the proposed maps within the next 30 days to correct this attempted theft of the Commonwealth’s freedom,” said Rep. Bud Cook, R-Washington, who would run against incumbent Democrat Rep. Pam Snyder under the preliminary House map. “For the first time in half a century, the Democrats, with the help of a member of the redistricting commission, have weaponized the process in Pennsylvania by presenting the most gerrymandered map in history.”
Cook and other Republicans have targeted Nordenberg with criticism, alleging he helped produce biased maps.
“In the past redistricting processes, the party that currently controlled the district drew the new district and any disagreements were settled by the chairman of the commission,” Cook said. “However, during this process, it is obvious that the Democrats drew the entire House map and Nordenberg sided with them at every turn instead of being a bipartisan vote.”
The commission’s state House map pits a dozen Republican incumbents against each other, while only two Democrats face the same challenge. Independent analysis by the Princeton Gerrymandering Project for the Philadelphia Inquirer found the House map would shift from 118 Republican and 85 Democratic House districts in the current map to 104 Republican and 99 Democratic districts in the new map.
The same analysis found the state Senate map proposed by the commission would shift somewhat to Republicans.
The commission’s next public hearings are scheduled for Thursday and Friday, with more Jan. 14 and 15. Those hearings will be held in the North Office Building, Hearing Room 1 in Harrisburg. The meetings also will be livestreamed on the commission’s website, which offers information for submitting public comment.
