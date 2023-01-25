Lawmaker, himself an abuse survivor, asks party to unbundle constitutional amendments

Rep. Jim Gregory, R-Hollidaysburg, during a news conference at the Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

 AP Photo/Matt Rourke

A Pennsylvania survivor-turned-lawmaker asked his fellow Republicans to unbundle three constitutional amendments this week to ensure statute of limitations reform ends up on the May primary ballot.

State Rep. Jim Gregory, R-Hollidaysburg, pleaded with the House Republican Policy Committee on Monday to separate the issue from two other amendments – voter ID and regulatory reform – that Democrats reject.

Christen joins The Center Square as its Pennsylvania News Editor and brings with her more than a decade of experience covering state and national policy issues from all angles. She’s a Pennsylvania State University alumna and has been published in the The Washington Examiner, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, RealClear and Broad+Liberty, among others.