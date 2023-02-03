Lawmakers clash over definition of ‘work’ in Pennsylvania

Residents listen to Pennsylvania House Speaker Mark Rozzi, a Berks County Democrat, during a field hearing in Philadelphia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.

Legislators in Pennsylvania traditionally spend off-session weeks in their districts, but this time the “work” of constituent relations itself seems contested in the narrowly divided House.

In one corner, Republicans protest loud and often that House Speaker Mark Rozzi, D-Temple, and the rest of his party won’t show up for work. After all, they argue, it was his decision to adjourn session until the last day of February, marking nearly two months without any legislative action – or even operating rules – at all.

