A group of Pennsylvania registered voters is suing state officials in an attempt to force the Commonwealth Court to draw a new congressional district plan “now that it is clear that the General Assembly and governor will not timely act to do so.”
The lawsuit argues the General Assembly and Gov. Tom Wolf failed in their duty to create new congressional districts and asks the court to intervene. The lawsuit was filed Friday against acting Secretary of the Commonwealth Veronica Degraffenreid and Jessica Mathis, director of the Pennsylvania Bureau of Election Services and Notaries.
“Although Pennsylvania’s General Assembly and its governor have now had months to attempt to reach compromise on a congressional plan, they have not done so,” the lawsuit reads. “They are not even in agreement over basic criteria: shortly after Governor Wolf explicitly identified the criteria that any congressional plan would need to meet in order to receive his signature, the General Assembly released a plan violating those criteria.
“More importantly, however, beyond this dispute over the substance of a new congressional plan, the General Assembly has now adjourned for the remainder of 2021 without passing a new constitutional congressional plan and will not reconvene until January 2022. This delay means that it is now impossible for Pennsylvania’s political branches to reach agreement on a congressional plan by the end of December 2021, the time by which the Department of State previously explained it would be necessary for the political branches to have enacted a map for the 2022 elections to proceed on time.”
States redraw state and federal legislative maps every decade using updated census data to ensure fair representation, though the process is contentious and often rife with gerrymandering aimed at giving an advantage to one political party or the other.
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court rejected in 2018 a map approved in 2011 by the Republican-controlled General Assembly and executive branch for leaning in favor of Republicans. Lawmakers vowed a more transparent process this time around to avoid similar issues, though Wolf can veto any map approved by the General Assembly.
Census data shows Pennsylvania’s population of 13 million grew slower than other states at about 2.4% over the past decade, resulting in a reduction of congressional delegates from 18 to 17. The current delegation is split 9-9 between Democrats and Republicans, with U.S. Democratic Reps. Conor Lamb and Mike Doyle not seeing reelection in 2022, when a new map would take effect.
The Pennsylvania primary election is scheduled for May 17, and the recent lawsuit points out the commonwealth’s current congressional districts are now “unconstitutionally malapportioned.”
The lawsuit asks the court to take over and draw a map to ensure the primary happens on time.
The House State Government Committee in early December selected a preliminary map for new congressional districts from one of 19 submitted by the public, based on criteria identified through a dozen public meetings. Committee Chair Rep. Seth Grove, R-York, described the map as a “starting point” and encouraged Wolf’s administration and the public to weigh in.
The committee approved legislation last week to serve as a placeholder to help expedite the passage of a new map through the General Assembly once finalized. The Senate State Government Committee also is working in a parallel process to produce a map.
The Department of State set a Jan. 24 deadline for creating a new map in time for counties to prepare documents candidates need to begin circulating nomination petitions Feb. 15. Wolf press secretary Beth Rementer told the York Dispatch the primary could be moved, if necessary, to implement a new map.
“Any decision to move the primary would have to originate in the Legislature,” she said. “That said, the governor believes that it is critical that next year’s primary be held on new maps, and believes the primary should be moved if necessary to ensure maps can be completed with appropriate transparency and opportunity for comment.”
