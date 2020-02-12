Leatherstocking connection to WASD planned for summer

WYALUSING TOWNSHIP — Natural gas service will be coming to the Wyalusing Area School District campus during the summer months.
Providing an update about the Leatherstocking Gas Company infrastructure expansion Monday, Superintendent Dr. Jason Bottiglieri said one of his goals was to have construction take place when students were not on the grounds.
“They’ve laid out the proposed route for the pipeline. They’re going to stay on grass as much as possible to minimize any concrete work, those types of things,” he explained. “ … I can say as of today, things are on schedule and are moving at the right pace.”
One leg of pipeline will be brought to the elementary school, while the other will be routed to the district’s wood chip burning biomass facility, which currently is the district’s main source of heat, according to Bottiglieri. By making the switch from biomass to natural gas, the superintendent said there would be better “efficiency, cost, and to use a resource that a lot in our community are playing a role in.”
“And the biomass requires a lot of maintenance and a lot of oversight,” he continued. “Natural gas is very efficient with not a lot of oversight.”
Originally announced in 2018, the Leatherstocking Gas Company expansion includes running four miles of pipeline from Cargill through downtown Wyalusing Borough to the school’s campus.
