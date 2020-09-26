Gentle. Sensitive. Special. All words used to describe the late Marshall Dawsey, who was honored by the United Way of Bradford County during the organization’s annual campaign kickoff on Wednesday.
Dawsey, who passed away on August 18th, was one of the original founding members of the Central Bradford County United Way, which began in 1977, and helped the organization merge into the United Way of Bradford County in 2006.
During many of the “impressive 33 years” total Dawsey served as a member of the board of directors for the United Way in Bradford County, he led the Allocations Committee, according to United Way of Bradford County Executive Director Kerri Strauss.
Dawsey also served both his community and his country as a Captain in the United States Airforce, a lawyer and Solicitor of multiple local townships, Bradford County District Attorney, Bradford County Solicitor, and an active member of both the Towanda Lions Club and the First United Methodist Church of Towanda.
“Bradford County lost a very special community supporter,” Strauss told the crowd, which was composed of United Way representatives and partners, state Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110) and members of Dawsey’s family. “Marshall believed in the spirit of giving back to his community. He served on numerous other boards in addition to the United Way, providing us with an exemplary model for what is necessary in building the spirit of a cooperative population. He mentored us well with his soft-spoken words that guided us onward.”
Strauss stated that Dawsey left a “tremendous impact” on the county as he served even in often unseen ways including using his walks into work as a way to meet people, start conversations and find needs that United Way could help meet in the community.
“Marshall’s extensive leadership with United Way was inspirational to everyone who knew him,” she commented. “The United Way of Bradford County has lost one of its outstanding members but the role Marshall played in moving the organization to its present, effective, successful state will long be remembered by all of us who had the privilege of knowing him. W. Marshall Dawsey will be deeply missed. United Way, partners, individuals, families and organizations have benefitted from Marshall’s involvement, and are deeply indebted for his amazing generosity.”
Strauss presented Dawsey’s daughter Kippy Vail and daughter-in-law Patty Dawsey with a book of photos and memorabilia depicting Dawsey’s time serving with the United Way and informed that a memorial plaque will be placed at Bradford County Memorial Park in his honor.
Pickett presented Dawsey’s family with a citation from the Pennsylvania House of Representatives recognizing his dedicated service.
The Representative stated that Dawsey was a personal “role model” to her and had served as a committee chairman on her political campaign, adding that he was a “very, very dear person for a number of reasons.”
“It’s a wonderful honor, it was certainly an honor actually to be his daughter and to be part of his life,” Vail expressed. “He was such a generous man and someone who everyday you find out more and more people that he touched and it’s really an amazing thing...we’re so glad he was the man he was because he really was a great man.”
