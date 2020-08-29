Legal concern expressed with Athens Township's Sheshequin Path Half Marathon approval

ATHENS TOWNSHIP – Approval of the Sheshequin Path Half-Marathon’s route through Athens Township came with some concerns from the township’s solicitor Wednesday.
Targeting the second part of a letter sent by the Bradford County Commissioners requesting approval, Solicitor John Thompson said he had an issue with the township being asked to accept risk with the event, and didn’t want to be called into court in order to defend an “act or omission.”
“In good conscience, I couldn’t recommend that the municipality absorb that kind of liability when we have no control over the acts or omissions that they’re referencing,” said Thompson.
“That doesn’t stop them from holding the event,” said Supervisor George Ballenstedt. “We just don’t want to be held responsible if somebody does damage.”
Overall, supervisors were happy to support the annual event, which has been organized by the county since 2017. As has the county’s two other running events, this year’s half marathon is being held in honor of Ed Bustin, who unexpectedly passed away earlier this year. Bustin had served as a county commissioner since 2015.
The race will take place on Oct. 3. It kicks off at 9 a.m. in Sayre’s Riverfront Park and continues along Sheshequin Road to Larnard Hornbrook County Park in Sheshequin Township.
The event is traditionally held in conjunction with Walk for Our Buddies, which helps raise awareness and grant money for local families that have children with Down syndrome.
Earlier this month, the Walk for Our Buddies board decided to convert the event to a virtual Walk Where You Are event due to the medical vulnerability of those they serve.
According to the Facebook Walk Where You Are event page, pre-recorded family stories, live videos and photos will be posted on Facebook and Walk for Our Buddies’ website from 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 3. People can also support the effort through an online basket raffle that will be available leading up to the event or by purchasing a 2020 WFOB face covering through the organization’s website starting next month.
More information about each even can be found on the Run Bradford County and Walk for Our Buddies Facebook pages. The Walk for Our Buddies website is www.tspt.biz/walkforourbuddies.html.
