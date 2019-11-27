Lehigh can chalk one up in the win column. And one on the loss side.
It’s only November and already the Mountain Hawks (they’ll always be the Engineers to me) have had two dual meets decided by criteria.
Heck, most teams don’t have that happen in two or three seasons.
First, Lehigh won a dual against Oklahoma State 21-20 by winning the third criteria, total match points (58-48). Then, on Sunday, Pitt was the 19-18 winner over Lehigh. Once again the deciding criteria was most match points, 39-34.
We like the criteria method for deciding dual meets. It forces both teams, during the course of the dual, to wrestle aggressively.
Many fans are in the dark about the order of criteria. So we’ll list the criteria, in order:
1. Greater number of victories.
2. Total of falls, forfeits, defaults, and disqualifications
3. Total match points
4. Near fall points in decisions, major decisions and technical falls.
5. Total number of takedowns in decisions, major decisions and technical falls.
6. Least number of unsportsmanlike calls.
7. First takedown scored in the dual meet.
Clip and save!
OK, the 60-match win streak put up by Penn State is over. Let’s give the Sun Devils of Arizona State credit for the 19-18 win.
But it is November and March is a long time off. There were obvious reasons for the Nit loss. Lack of bonus points contributed. Only Nick Lee at 141 and Mark Hall at 174 managed some bonus markers. And the forfeit at 184 certainly hurt.
We’re not predicting that PSU starter Shakur Rasheed would have defeated two-time NCAA champ Zahid Valencia but we’re pretty sure he would not have given up six points.
With the Lions ‘ loss to ASU and Iowa’s 29-6 win over Iowa State, WIN magazine has pushed the Hawkeyes to the top of the dual meet team list. PSU is second. Nebraska, North Carolina State, and Virginia Tech complete the top five.
In WIN’s Tournament Power Index, the Hawkeyes are also on top – 108.5 to 108 – over the Nits. Wisconsin is third with a distant 59 points.
Iowa pretty much dominated the dual with the exception of 157 where Iowa State’s David Carr (son of Nate Carr) topped Iowa’s Caleb Young, ranked second at the time.
Mat burns: Benton’s John Hughes has stepped down as an assistant Lehigh. Hughes, whose brother Russ is an assistant at Bloomsburg, was in his 12th year in Bethlehem and cited personal reasons for leaving.
Penn, with 152.5 point edged Rider with 149 points in the Penn Classic at the University of Pennsylvania. Winners: 125, Mike Colaicco, Penn; 133, Louie Hayes, Virginia; 141, Doug Zapf, Penn; 149, Denton Spencer, Virginia; 157, Jesse Delliaveccha, Rider; 165, Phil CConiglaro, Harvard; 184, George Walton, Rideer; 197, Jay Aiello, Virginia; 285, Gary Miller, Applachian State.
In the Navy Classic, Virginia Tech won the title beating Campbell, 116-107. The winners: 125, Nick Agullar, Rutgers; 133, Noah Gonsar, Campbell; 141, Josh Heil, Campbell; 149, Kizhan Clarke, American; 157, Jake Turner, Michigan State; 165, David McFadden, Virginia Tech; 174, Jacob Oliver, Edinboro; 184, Hunter Bolen, Virginia Teach; 197, Jordan Pagano, Rutgers; 285, Jere Heino, Campbell.
Top dual of this weekend is Wisconsin at Iowa on Sunday. It goes at 8 p. m. and it is on the Big Ten Network.
John Huckaby, of Lewisburg, has covered amateur wrestling for more than 40 years. He has covered numerous NCAA and PIAA tournaments and attended three Olympic Games. He can be reached at jhuck@ptd.net.
Scores
Oregon State 26, George Mason 16
Hofstra 24, Air Force 12
Missouri 39, Central Missouri 3
Arizona State 19, Penn State 18
Nebraska 28, Wyoming 7
Cal State Bakersfield 16, Buffalo 15
North Carolina State 25, Cornell 9
Princeton 18, Lehigh 14
Wisconsin 31, Utah Valley State 13
North Carolina State 31, Binghamton 9
Stanford 21, Columbia 19
Cal Poly 23, Buffalo 10
Iowa 29, Iowa State 6
Nebraska 23, Northern Iowa 19
Oklahoma State 21, Minnesota 12
Pitt 19, Lehigh 18
Michigan 22, Central Michigan 18
Northwestern 28, North Dakota State 18
North Carolina 22, Chattanooga 15
Army 35, West Virginia 4
Northern Illinois 19, Clarion 17
Purdue 31, Northern Illinois 8
COMING UP
Saturday
Northern Colorado at Fresno State
Sunday:
Lock Haven at Mat Town Open I, hosted by Lock Haven
Ohio at Chattanooga
Appalachian State at North Carolina
Cornell at Ohio State
Augustana (SD) at North Dakota State
Wisconsin at Iowa
