Lemons into lemonade; The Children's House rolls out Summer Camp In A Bag amid COVID-19 cancellations

While most camps were cancelled this summer due to COVID-19 and pandemic related restrictions, The Children’s House used the opportunity to “make lemons out of lemonade” and provide camp-like fun to the homes of 300 Bradford County kids.
Last year The Children’s House, which is based in Towanda, hosted their inaugural Camp Connection, a summer camp for 25 local children who have experienced trauma.
With the second annual Camp Connection cancelled due to COVID-19, Executive Director of the The Children’s House Katy Vandewark said her team had to “get creative” and thus formed the Summer Camp In A Bag program.
Employees at The Children’s House utilized financing from a grant through the Kenneth and Caroline Taylor Family Foundation that is usually used to fund Camp Connection to fill bags with summer camp themed items like bubbles, crayons, sunglasses, suncatcher paint projects, beach balls, water bottles and ice cream gift certificates and gave them away for free at locations in Troy, Canton, Sayre and Towanda this week.
Vandewark said the Summer Camp In A Bag handouts were a hit, as 65 were given away in 40 minutes at the Troy location on Tuesday.
“It really caught on and we’re really excited about that,” Vandewark commented.
“We’re just really excited to be able to not only roll out (the) Summer Camp In A Bag but to reach 300 kids within Bradford County is something that we couldn’t have done if it was in person so we’re excited about that and we realize that quarantining and not being able to go a lot of places is a trauma for everybody including kids so we still kept some things within the bag to address trauma,” she continued, noting that a breathing exercise book was included in every Summer Camp In A Bag to help teach children healthy ways to relax.
Vandewark explained that giving away the bags also allows local children to meet with The Children’s House staff for “good, happy reasons,” not only while dealing with traumatic experiences, and create positive associations with them.
Local police departments helped The Children’s House staff distribute the Summer Camp In A Bag items at each of the four locations as well, which Vandewark stated also helps children form positive associations with police officers.
“It was a really good partnership for us to have,” she said.
The Children’s House is a non-profit organization that serves as a “child-friendly, safe and neutral location where law enforcement and Child and Youth Services investigators conduct and observe forensic interviews with children who are alleged victims of crimes, and where the children and non-offending caregivers receive support, crisis intervention and referrals.”
The Children’s House can be reached at (570) 265-4132, www.chcac.org or on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.