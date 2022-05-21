Len Simpson Memorial 5K will honor late public figure

A new event that will honor a late public figure and support an area fire company will be held in Laporte this summer.
The Len Simpson Memorial 5K Fun Run will hold its first event in front of the Sullivan County Courthouse on July 30. Runners and walkers are welcome to sign up with registrations going from 7:30 to 8 a.m. for the race that will start at 9 a.m.
The 5K is named after the longtime Laporte resident and Sullivan County district attorney who passed away last year at age 72.
Simpson was the district attorney for 30 years and remained in office at the time of his passing.
The Laporte Enhancement Committee and the Laporte Volunteer Fire Company have created the 5K to show their appreciation of Simpson and to celebrate his life, according to Sue Hamilton, the committee chairman.
“Len was also an avid runner who participated in a race almost every weekend,” said Hamilton. “He used to organize some runs in Laporte, so we thought this is a good way to honor him. He was a warm and friendly person with a big smile. My conversations with Len were always upbeat and pleasant.”
Although there is no registration fee, donations are welcome to support the LVFC. T-Shirts will be sold with the proceeds going towards the fire company and LEC.
“He was a great man and always community oriented,” said Hamilton. “Len was very supportive of the fire company, so we’re doing it on the last day of the Laporte Firemen’s Carnival that will be from July 27 to 30.”
Free shirt to the first male and first female finishers, while a fun run for kids will also take place. Firemen will cook a chicken barbecue for sale at 10:30 a.m., while the Annual Laporte Fireman’s Carnival food stand will open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6 p.m. Fireworks will take place after sundown.
“The mission of the Laporte Enhancement Committee is to enable Laporte residents to create the community they desire with an emphasis on ensuring the needs of all residents are met, entertaining and enriching each other’s lives with events, and collaborating together to solve problems facing the community,” Hamilton stated.
Pre-registration forms are available at http//www.NEPArunner.com.
