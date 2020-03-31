In order to assist with the shortfall in medical equipment arriving at hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic, and to keep medical professionals safe, area crafters have stepped up to the plate and are helping out in the interim.
Heather (Black) Eischen from Endicott and Joyce Pollock, from Athens are two such crafters. Cumulatively, these two alone have been producing over 200 masks a day that are distributed to rescue workers, hospital departments, and anyone on the front lines with a need. There are many others in the community sharing in these efforts as well.
For Eischen, creating the masks was the only thing to do.
“I started a pile of superhero material, among others, and have been doing about 50 (face masks) a day for the past couple days,” said Eischen during an interview last week, adding, “I’m hoping to do more now that I have a streamlined process.”
When she began making them last week she said she was fumbling a bit and ran out of elastic, a shortage that was also shared by Pollock. So instead, Eischen said, she started using ties.
“I thought I had enough ribbon to get through an apocalypse, but I ran out,” Eischen quipped, adding, “You have to keep your sense of humor at times like these.”
Eischen herself went through tough times last year following an accident, so she found this a fitting way to fill her time.
“I woke up one day and scrolled through Facebook, and I then saw a post where people were looking for face masks,” said Eischen, adding, “I used a tutorial on how to make them and of what material; all I needed was a system.”
So far, Eischen has donated to workers at Lourdes Hospital, Willow Point Nursing Home, and even Wilson Hospital’s Pathology Department.
For Pollock, her move to action followed a call last week from a relative whose daughter came into contact with someone COVID-19 positive while on spring break. The daughter, according to Pollock, has been tested and is under mandatory quarantine.
The girl’s mother saw on Facebook where Pollock made a mask for her 9-year-old grandson out of superhero material, and asked Pollock if she could make some face masks to send to her daughter.
And so it began.
Pollock, who worked at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital herself until December 2018, decided to streamline her process as well, and is now on a quest to make as many masks as she can to fill the need — at least until her material runs out.
According to Pollock, she uses 100% cotton that she doubles for the entire mask. She also puts two folds in it so the mask can expand and then uses elastic, which is, according to both Pollock and Eischen, in high demand.
Because of this, Pollock has been reaching out to the community for fabric and elastic.
For those in need, including departments at Robert Packer Hospital, she has individuals leave a bag on her porch with their name, phone number, and the quantity they are in need of. People can call Pollock at (607) 742-1546 for directions to her home in Athens.
And the porch is working well as Pollock herself has an existing illness that is making her extra cautious during the pandemic. According to Pollock, she had a mass on her pancreas in 2015 that ended up being a cyst. She ended up with sepsis and was at John Hopkins for about a month. Now home, however, she is still battling the illness.
“I wish there was more I could do, but this is good,” said Pollock, adding, “Making the masks is helping the community.”
When Pollock started, she was able to make four face masks in one hour. Now, and after getting a good process in place, she can produce well over 100 in a two-day span.
The masks, she noted, are entirely free, and she is merely asking for donations of supplies to fulfill the quantity made.
For Eischen, she is making face masks to sell on her Etsy Account, mayhembabies.etsy.com, and then utilizing the dollars from those sales to pay for the materials needed to keep the production of face masks going.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.