LERAYSVILLE – A cloudy but mostly rainless evening welcomed runners and walkers Sunday at the LeRaysville Labor Day 5K.
The event was held as part of the LeRaysville Fire Department’s annual Labor Day celebration and included 33 participants. The course began on the street near the firemen’s grounds, wound around most of the town’s streets, including paved and dirt roads and some hills, and finished on the fairgrounds.
Organized by LeRaysville resident Bob Moore, the race was a friendly family event, including parents, children and all ages. The youngest runner was Molly Bacon, 4, of Warren Center, and the oldest was Roland Powell, 81, of Lewistown, Pa.
Overall winner was Dylan Brown, 19, of LeRaysville, finishing with a time of 19:22. Brown also won the last Labor Day 5K, held in 2019. After the race, Brown commented he actually enjoys running in the rain. “I wish it would have rained.”
First female finisher was Anaiah Kolesar, 13, a Northeast Bradford cross country runner. She was fifth overall.
Rounding out the top five were Dayton Russell, 14, in second; Mike Randall, 53, third; and Myron Eastman, 46, fourth. Randall finished as Master Male and Lynann Lorenz was Master Female. Age-group winners received Dunkin’ Donut gift cards, and all entrants were given mugs.
Entry fees totaled nearly $500 which, after expenses, will benefit the fire department.
Powell’s wife, Bridget Allen, competed in the 70-79 age group. She and her husband walked the course. “It’s over!” she declared afterward. “Did not pass out!” Then she added: “The things you do for love!”
During the awards presentation, Powell, who grew up in the area and graduated from Northeast High School in 1958, spoke briefly. He said he’s visited some local friends who are struggling with health issues. “But all of you, keep running!” he urged. “I’m 81. I hope to see you sometime in the future.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.