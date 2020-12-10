LeRaysville girl helping humane society

A 10-year-old girl from LeRaysville is doing a good deed this month, and those in the community can help her.
Julia Keeney, 10, is raising money and collecting supplies for the animals at the Bradford County Humane Society in Ulster. She invites the public to help with the project.
Her mother, Justine Keeney, explained it all started when their church, the Dille Parish of the United Church of Christ, gave her $10 to “pay it forward” in doing something to help others. The church gave everyone in the congregation, including adults, $10 to use in a good way.
“She then added $10 of her own money to buy supplies,” she said.
“She decided to do this to help the animals that don’t have homes. She wants to help the Bradford County Humane Society because that is where we got our dog from who recently passed away. She is an animal lover and loves cats and dogs.”
Pets are special to the family. Daisy, a beagle, lived with the Keeneys 14 years. Their cat Bigfoot went missing for nine months last year before returning Dec. 26, becoming a sort of Christmas miracle.
“He is now strictly an inside spoiled cat; even more now being the only pet,” Justine’s mother, Gail Nagy, said.
So far, Julia has raised $94 in cash, which she plans to use to buy more supplies for the shelter.
Those who would like to help can send money to Julia at 8101, Route 467, LeRaysville, PA 18829, or can drop supplies or money off in a basket on the back porch at her house. The deadline for donations is this Sunday.
Julia thanks all who will help her help the animals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.