LeRaysville having decorating contest

LeRaysville-area residents who haven’t done it already, hang up those Christmas lights! There’s a prize up for grabs. To offer some good, socially-distanced fun this season, the LeRaysville Area Women’s Support group is sponsoring a Christmas decorating contest, open to all homes and businesses in the area covered by the LeRaysville-Pike Volunteer Fire Department. People can decorate the outside of their homes or businesses, and then register with LAWS to be included in the judging. Registration deadline is this coming Friday. Contact LAWS member Bonnie Keeney, at (570) 744-2981 to register.
“It’s mostly just for the fun of it,” Keeney noted.
Judging will be done 7 p.m. Saturday by some Camptown residents. The top two finishers will receive $50 and $25 Dandy Mini Mart gift cards and be listed on the LAWS Facebook page.
Area residents also are invited to drive around to see houses in the contest. Maps showing display locations will be available at 6 p.m. Saturday on the ramp at the LeRaysville Community Hall.
