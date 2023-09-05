LERAYSVILLE — The Bradford County community gathered Monday morning for an annual procession. The LeRaysville Fire Company held its Labor Day parade on Main Street. Parade participants included members of local FFA chapters, churches and fire companies. The procession featured multiple fire trucks, tractors and antique cars. Organizers held multiple celebrations Saturday through Monday that included a car show on Saturday, as well as a softball tournament Sunday and Monday.

