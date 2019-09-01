LERAYSVILLE — The LeRaysville Pike Volunteer Fire Company kicked off the 73rd annual Labor Day Weekend Celebration on Saturday which will continue on into Monday.
Fire Chief John Keegan thinks the tradition dates back to an old homesday event that once took place, but the event has since grow into much more.
The day started off with a car show at 9 a.m. The car show became a started off a few years ago and has since become a tradition, according to Keegan.
Keegan stated it should be an exciting weekend with the car show, cornhole tournaments, food stands, softball competitions, a parade and more.
“People are good, people help support this fire (department),” he said. “This is one of our bigger fund sources right here. This is our major one really, this is how we survive.”
The Chinese auction held during the celebration is one of the biggest in their area with a lot of the items being donated from around the community, according to Keegan.
“The weather kind of scares me a little bit. I like to see three nice sunny days, but people support us quite well. We will get about three or four thousand people over the next three days.”
With a good turnout on Saturday, Keegan was happy to see folks engaging with the LeRaysville Pike Volunteer Fire Company.
“I love it, I really like that big time because I think what has happened with a lot of departments in the area is people are just getting old and the support is not there anymore. It’s nice that the people still offer their help here and they do a great job.”
