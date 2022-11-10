After two years off due to covid, the LeRaysville firemen’s annual minstrel show is making a return, with performances set for 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the town’s community hall. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for students and free for preschoolers.
Titled “Hillbilly Memories,” the show will again feature music, jokes, refreshments to munch on through it all and – you never know – maybe a few surprises.
Taking the lead in putting it all together this year is veteran “minstrel – ette” Kathy Blair. “I’m just there to help,” she insists, and says she is sort of a “go-fur.” Just one recent afternoon, for example, she was folding 750 programs.
“My friend Dianne (Holton) and I are kind of running it.”
But all the extra jobs will get done, and the performers will take the stage with a full program of chorus numbers and solos including songs like “Achy Breaky Heart,” “When You Say Nothing At All” and “The Way We Were.” The show will bounce right along, with Jim and Jimmy Eastman’s juggling act, and the endmen plan their own “special.”
This year’s show is dedicated to the memory of minstrel performers who have passed on. One of the most recent, sure to be on everyone’s mind, is John Keegan, former fire chief and show director, who passed away last spring.
Cast members include some veteran performers as well as new names. This year’s endmen are: Kevin Gilpin, as Clyde; Verne Alderson, Elmo; Jacob Gilpin, Gillie; Bill Keeney, Goober; George Clearwater, Homer; Rafe Seiler, Skeeter; Jim Eastman, Slick; Jim Alderson, Tiny; and Sharon Rockefeller, Suds, also serving as MC.
Chorus members are: John and Nancy Alderson, Linda and Denny Carr, Brennan Coates, Sue Clearwater, Louise Evans, Stephanie Manchester, Denise Sehlmeyer, Lorie Radney, Mark Billings, Ellen Coates, Jimmy Eastman, Nigel Ford, Dianne Holton, Randy Rockefeller, Vanessa Seiler, Kathy Blair, Janean Eastman and Don Holton.
Proceeds benefit the LeRaysville-Pike Volunteer Fire Company.
