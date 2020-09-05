LERAYSVILLE – It’s a win-win. Actually, it’s a win-win-win.
Covid-19 may have cost the LeRaysville firefighters their annual Labor Day Celebration, but locals have found another way to support the department this weekend: a big, old-fashioned yard sale. Organized by some area residents, the sale is raising money to offset part of the emergency workers’ financial losses after they had to cancel their holiday event and other fundraisers.
The sale, actually going on indoors at the LeRaysville Fire Hall, began Friday and continues from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today. The firefighters themselves will hold a chicken barbecue outside the hall this morning, with halves available starting at 11:30 a.m. Baked goods donated by the Neath Church and 50/50 tickets may be purchased inside.
“The yard sale is going well,” organizer Lenore Sherrick of Stevensville remarked Friday as she arranged items on a center table.
Besides helping the firefighters, the event lets visitors shop and see friends. And because all the items were donated by local residents, it offered a third benefit: Folks could clean out their closets. So they hauled in all kinds of goodies: clothes, books, stuffed animals, quilts, pillowcases, figurines, dishes, jewelry, baskets, Christmas decorations and much more.
Sherrick was thankful for the donated merchandise. “People have been generous with their gently used items.”
Rather than pricing everything, organizers simply are asking shoppers to donate whatever amount of money they wish. Some larger items do have prices on them; however, those numbers are negotiable.
At the end of the day Friday, the event had raised nearly $3,000.
The project began small. But it seemed to grow as fast as the grass over on the ballfield. A couple of people, non-fire department members, first decided to have a much smaller outdoor yard sale in the Stevensville area. Then they discussed moving it into the hall there, which Stevensville’s community organization offered free of charge. When the LeRaysville firefighters volunteered to do the barbecue at their pit outside the truck hall, the event moved in there.
So the firefighters drove the trucks out. Everyone set up tables. By Thursday afternoon, the hall was a little jungle of boxes and bags of merchandise, which helpers organized on or near tables stretching the length of the building. Friday morning the big doors rolled up and shoppers began marching in.
“Oh, I love it! I love it!” Barb Lines of Wysox declared. “My bag’s getting full,” she said and patted her tote bag.
At another table, some women crinkled through little bags of sparkly jewelry. Two others danced as an animated toy bunny belted out “Rocking Rabbit.” Clutching treasures, shoppers made their way to a front table. How much? many asked. Just a donation, they heard.
Bigfoot the cat is very lucky – Kaleb Keeney, 13, of LeRaysville carried around a wicker pet bed he was getting his feline. “We got a bag full of stuff,” his mom, Justine Keeney, noted. Sister Julia shopped with them.
Besides finding everyday items, you could discover the unique: a mouse-witch decoration; an ornate silver pitcher; a sunflower painting; a slinky little blue dress (believed to still be available as of this writing, ladies); Red Hatter hats; a Dale Earnhardt puzzle; an owl lamp; a vintage tiller; a pigs-in-a-blanket mold. A little Viking helmet.
It was an “excellent turnout,” shopper Naomi Payton of Stevensville said. She held a Pampered Chef chopper, and beside her stood a metal pull-along shopping cart she’d discovered – perfect to use at the next yard sale. Payton was impressed with the quality of merchandise.
“Couldn’t be held at a better time,” she added. “People are struggling and need things,” and you might better shop locally, she said.
“And you never know what you might find at a yard sale!”
