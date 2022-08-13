LERAYSVILLE – Last Christmas, Katelyn Young tried something new.
She took evergreen branches, ribbons and so forth and made wreaths. And centerpieces. And bells, and swags, and all kinds of things to make a house look pretty and festive for the holidays. Then she set them up in a relative’s garage and sold them the weekend after Thanksgiving on the local Santa’s Sleigh Ride shopping tour.
That started the whole thing. “That was the kickoff!” she remembers now.
She liked it. So she started something a little more involved: refurbishing furniture. Where would she sell it? “Well I could do it at Grandma’s again,” she thought. But her mother-in-law had another idea: What about the barn?
Katelyn and her husband, Davis, along with their young sons, Isaiah and Eli, share a home with his parents, Chris and Martha Davis Young, on their farm just outside LeRaysville. Davis is the fifth generation to live on the farm (and his sons, the sixth), known locally for its tall, red-and-white Welsh barn. The Youngs still actively farm but were planning to cut back, and in April they sold their Holstein cows. Today, they board 40-50 non-milking cows for the Shores farm in Sheshequin.
It’s like “an air B&B for cows!” Katelyn remarks.
But that left their heifer barn empty.
Built by Davis’ grandfather Bill Davis in 1970, it was attractive and still in good shape. “I didn’t want to see such a nice barn not being used … I didn’t want it to sit empty,” Katelyn says.
So she took the plunge. They remodeled the inside and moved in the furniture, and this morning Kate’s Country Charm store is celebrating its grand opening. There, Katelyn will offer all kinds of primitive, vintage and country-style furniture, along with smaller décor she has made, collected or purchased from a wholesaler in Ohio.
“January was the kickoff of finding things at auctions … estate sales ... bringing them to life,” she says. With the help of her friend Jamie Thoman, she whipped them together in just a half-year and today has more than she can count — enough to fill the barn, once home to around 20 heifers.
Katelyn learned many of her decorating skills while working at Shores Sisters Farm Market, in Wysox. She’s always loved re-doing furniture – dry sinks and buffets “are probably my favorites,” she says — and working with Christmas greenery and arrangements.
Now, her shop is “an opportunity to make a dream come true!”
She says she loves making displays and “seeing it all come together, envisioning what it might look like in somebody’s else’s house.”
Workers poured cement, put in new wiring, and re-did the walls with vintage wood from the nearby Bolton farm and Bob Wilmot of Rome (husband of Davis’ grandmother Janice, owner of the garage where Katelyn had her Christmas sale). The old boards still show marks where farm equipment bumped them. Katelyn also used a beam from a very old family shed on a nearby hillside to build a mantel for Christmas and other seasonal displays.
Katelyn knows how to mix old and new, refurbish and leave as is. Stroll around the store and you’ll see the fruits of her labor. Things like an attractive wardrobe with small ornate decorations on the doors. “That one, we just left it how it was,” she says. Same for a table painted with a checkerboard. A hutch, though, is now a country-style blue and white, and a vintage dining-room chair is re-painted a sleek black with the seat upholstered in cow-pig-and-chicken cloth.
The shop also offers pillows, candle holders, Eastman honey, blankets, chicken crates, an antique cradle, small signs, pottery, a Christmas section and more.
And two elegant white tables stand in front of open windows that look out on a hillside and silage hay wrapped in plastic. Today it’s different, but farm life is still alive and well here.
Kate’s Country Charm will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, April through December, with expanded hours closer to Christmas. The store is located at 747 East St., LeRaysville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.