LERAYSVILLE — Seventy-three years after its first Labor Day celebration, LeRaysville’s tradition is as strong as ever.
Over 1,000 people attended the LeRaysville-Pike Volunteer Fire Company’s annual three-day event over the extended holiday weekend in the town of less than 300 people. In a time where volunteer firefighters are hard to come by and funds for fire companies are even harder to find, fire company-run celebrations have dwindled in the area over the past few years.
Another fire company celebration in Rome, Roman Holidays, moved and minimized their celebration due to a lack of volunteers and resources this year and others have gotten smaller with each passing year. But LeRaysville’s celebration seems to grow, or at least stay the same every year.
“We cover about 80 square miles,” Jon Keegan, LeRaysville-Pike Volunteer Fire Chief said of his company. “But this has been successful. I mean, you look at volunteer numbers and they’re dropping off. Some other companies are having tough times and they’re debating to continue having functions because the help is just not there, but, knock on wood, we’re still going.”
Running a fire company that covers that size of an area can be expensive. But thanks to events like this, the fire company keeps going.
“We’re quite fortunate to have some young kids that have stuck around,” Keegan said. “It’s a good time. We thank God that the people support us. The first responders are always thinking of them, but they’re thinking of us.”
Anytime you have a multiple day event in Bradford County, rain is to be expected. And rain it did on Monday, but the celebration continued without a hitch as the parade continued as planned and the softball players playing the Joe Donovan Memorial Softball Tournament were happy to get a little muddy.
“The crowds have been fantastic. Everything is working out great for us,” Keegan added. “The softball games really help us — that’s a ton of people coming in and out of here.”
The parade and softball tournament are no doubt the biggest draws to the celebration, but a staple of the event, the Chinese auction, which boasted more than 500 items, including Adirondack chairs, instant pots, and so many other prizes, may draw the most loyal people.
“I come here once a year. It’s a great time. I contribute a lot to the Chinese auction,” Tom Hovan, a Northeast graduate said with a laugh. “And the food. I don’t always come home with something in the auction and that’s fine. It’s a very good organization a good time. I’ll come here as long as I live.”
