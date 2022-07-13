LEROY TOWNSHIP — Leroy Township’s Monday meeting focused on the roads.
Randy Kelly of Leroy was hired as a part time road crew worker to work with Ron Chaapel to maintain the roads in the township.
The township has received reports on the effectiveness of the oil spread on several dirt roads in the township to help with dust control. Some residents worried that the oil was already peeling up, while Leroy Quarry asked that a second layer be put on South VanFleet road in front of their operation, as the heavy truck traffic will quickly erode the dust control.
Chesapeake Energy has promised to pay for dust control on Sunset Road in the near future, as it is currently withdrawing water from the Jennings Water Impoundment on that road.
Township Treasurer Ted Tomlinson received $222,705.30 from the state Impact Fee from natural gas exploration in the township. This is the largest allotment since 2015.
