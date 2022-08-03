LEROY — On a hot sunny day, Leroy Township supervisors met at the pavilion behind the Leroy Consolidated School to take advantage of the cool evening breezes. Supervisor Mike Miosi was absent.
Supervisors signed resolutions to help the subdivision of Dave DeCristo’s old store property move forward. Decristo has been waiting on the forms from the county planning office for a few months.
Secretary Ted Tomlinson reported that he spoke with several businesses about installing a new heating and air system in the township’s new building on the end of Mill Street. Supervisor Jason Krise voiced his support to installing a programable thermostat to keep the temperature of the building stable. Tomlinson said he is still working to get the building compliant to the Americans with Disabilities Act so they can hold meetings there.
Supervisors expect some calcium chloride to be acquired as dust control for Leroy Mountain Road and Sunset Road soon.
Tomlinson also reported that the township’s auditors are set up in the new building to go over the last decade of transactions.
The township received $357,821.33 in gas well drilling Impact Fee funds and $13,840.65 in American Rescue Plan funds this year. They do not currently have a specific use planned for the funds, though Krise gave an idea.
“If we can’t get Dirt and Gravel Road Program funds to build up some of the dirt roads, we can spend some of this to do a buildup of similar style like what we did on Jennings Road,” Krise said.
