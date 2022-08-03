LEROY — On a hot sunny day, Leroy Township supervisors met at the pavilion behind the Leroy Consolidated School to take advantage of the cool evening breezes. Supervisor Mike Miosi was absent.

Supervisors signed resolutions to help the subdivision of Dave DeCristo’s old store property move forward. Decristo has been waiting on the forms from the county planning office for a few months.

