LeRoy Heritage Museum grand opening set for Sunday

LEROY — The LeRoy Heritage Museum Board of Directors will hold the grand opening of its new museum Sunday.
The event will begin with remarks and a ribbon cutting at 2 p.m. outside on the concrete pad at the rear entrance, which is the main entrance to the building. The museum will then be open for the first time for visitors to browse the new exhibits.
Limited parking will be available at the new museum, located at 10097 Route 414 in the center of LeRoy. Additional parking will be available on Mill Street, within walking distance of the new site. The event will conclude at 4 p.m.
LeRoy Heritage Museum was first organized in 2001, and opened its first museum on Mill Street in 2010 with a focus on LeRoy and Barclay Mountain. Before long it was necessary to add Granville Township to the area that the museum covered, with the addition of the Ruth Kinney-McIntire collection.
The collections of both the former Canton Area Historical Society and the Parsons/Keagle/Jones families were then added to the museum inventory, after which the focus area of the LeRoy Heritage Museum changed again to cover all of southwestern Bradford County.
With the growth of the museum collection and the research collection, it was soon discovered that the original museum did not have adequate space for storage, office space, or meeting space. The board of directors began searching for a second property, and considered four different locations before settling on the 3.7 acre property in the center of LeRoy. The 1896 building was first built as a hotel before becoming a doctor’s office, funeral parlor, and later the Sherwood Rest Home until the 1990s.
With the purchase price of the property contributed by Rodney B. Mott, the museum board set out on a five-year project of repurposing the building for use as the new museum, complete with more exhibit space, a new gift shop, storage rooms, office, meeting room, and caretaker’s living quarters.
A long list of major donors have partnered with the museum over the past five years to support the facility that has recently been completed. Donors had the opportunity to give to the project in various categories and receive permanent recognition depending on the category chosen. Various county and state funding sources also contributed.
During the renovation of the new building, the LeRoy Heritage Museum incorporated the collection formerly assembled and displayed by Rekindle the Spirit at the Manley Bohlayer Farm. Also, significant collections gathered by the Canton High School Alumni Association, the Canton Independent-Sentinel, and the late John Shaffer were merged into the archives of the museum.
Over the last 21 years, the LeRoy Heritage Museum has preserved thousands of pieces donated by hundreds of donors that collectively tell the story of the townships of Canton, LeRoy, Granville, and former Barclay (now part of Franklin Township).
Museum hours for 2022 are 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, from June 11 until the end of September. For more information about LeRoy Heritage Museum, visit www.leroyheritage.org.
