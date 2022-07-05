LEROY — LeRoy Township celebrated Independence Day Monday with an annual event that featured a race across local terrain.
The township’s Old Home Day took place on the grounds of the LeRoy Community Center. The event kicked off with a 5K featuring 44 runners of all ages who endured the trail.
Chicken barbecue was cooked on smoking grills outside as crowds gathered to watch the race and partake in an auction at 10 a.m. Attendees could even play games where they could toss a dime into various glasses and win a glass if they successfully tossed it in.
This is the first Old Home Day since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic that started in 2020.
“It’s good to be back and being busy again because we enjoy doing this,” stated Event Volunteer Tracy Whitehead. “We are looking to increase our number of runners next year because around 70 people usually participate.”
She stated that the event celebrates the country as well as the local community and helps bring residents together.
Event Volunteer Mike Whitehead stated that his fellow volunteers are getting back into the swing of things and that he hopes even more people return next year.
LeRoy Township also celebrated Fourth of July with its own parade at 12:30 p.m. that day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.