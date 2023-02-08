LeRoy Township accepts bid, talks audit

The LeRoy Township was finally able to accept a bid for construction on its Mill Street building at its Monday meeting.
The building, which the Township purchased in the spring, was previously a restaurant and general store. Supervisors had purchased it to hold their meetings in and house the Township’s Secretary and Treasurer records. Those records are currently stored at the current Secretary/Treasurer’s residence.
In order for the Township to be able to hold its meetings in the building, however, it needs to be brought into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act rules on accessibility.
The Township had received few bids in recent months before receiving a bid for $29,965 from Clint Nearing Construction in Towanda. Supervisors unanimously accepted the bid, which will involve installing an ADA-compliant ramp and making adjustments to the existing bathroom.
Secretary/Treasurer Ted Tomlinson reported he had tried to meet with the township auditors who had completed one year of records but was unable. Supervisors were informed the auditors were struggling to complete the task. Supervisor Jason Krise wished to explore alternatives.
“I think we give them until May to make good progress or we have to advertise for an outside firm,” Krise motioned.
Tomlinson brought the annual contract with Innes Hose Company for Fire emergencies and suggested the township pay the contract with the American Rescue Fund allotment. The supervisors agreed and paid the $22,818.12.
Kris announced that the Council of Governments has decided its annual electronic recycling day will be held on May 13 at Alparon Park in Troy. Supervisor Mike Miosi indicated the weekend shouldn’t conflict with many residents schedules, as fishing season will have already started on May 6.
Road Foreman Ron Chaapel closed out the meeting noting that he’s prepared for what the weather throws at him, and spent the last week clearing sticks from the roadway after last weekend’s wind.
Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.