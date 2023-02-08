LeRoy Township accepts bid, talks audit

The LeRoy Township accepted a bid Monday to bring its Mill Street building into ADA compliance. The Township currently holds its meetings in the old LeRoy Consolidated School Building, which is owned by the LeRoy Community Association.

 Review Photo/Matt Jennings

The LeRoy Township was finally able to accept a bid for construction on its Mill Street building at its Monday meeting.

The building, which the Township purchased in the spring, was previously a restaurant and general store. Supervisors had purchased it to hold their meetings in and house the Township’s Secretary and Treasurer records. Those records are currently stored at the current Secretary/Treasurer’s residence.

