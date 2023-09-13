LeRoy Township approves road project for mountain road

The supervisors hoped that a project with the county Dirt & Gravel Road Program will remedy LeRoy Mountain Road’s woes.

LEROY TOWNSHIP — The LeRoy Township supervisors met at the township building on Mill Street Monday to discuss the LeRoy Mountain Road.

Secretary Ted Tomlinson alerted those gathered that the township had a partnership opportunity with Bradford County’s Dirt & Gravel Road program to fix up LeRoy Mountain Road.

