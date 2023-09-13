LeRoy Township approves road project for mountain road

LEROY TOWNSHIP — The LeRoy Township supervisors met at the township building on Mill Street Monday to discuss the LeRoy Mountain Road.
Secretary Ted Tomlinson alerted those gathered that the township had a partnership opportunity with Bradford County’s Dirt & Gravel Road program to fix up LeRoy Mountain Road.
“The total project would cost $206,899, of which we’d have to cover 24 percent or close to $50,000,” Tomlinson said.
Work on the road would include ditch work and building up one side to better encourage water flow off the road. The supervisors voted to approve the project, though they noted that it has an end-of-year 2024 deadline, meaning work will likely not start until the spring.
The condition of LeRoy Mountain Road is a regular topic of discussion at township meetings, with many residents expressing their disapproval of its condition at previous meetings.
Supervisor Mike Miosi reported that Innes Hose Company, which services municipalities in the Canton area, purchased a new fire engine.
“It’s a heavy rescue truck with water capability. Now what they do is they have to send two trucks out, one rescue truck and one for water. This will allow them to just take one,” he explained.
The volunteer fire company paid for the new truck partially through a USDA grant for $434,000 and a USDA loan of $237,000.
“They estimate they’ll face a $14,000 budget shortfall for the next several years,” Miosi said, “Meaning our contribution will likely go up.”
LeRoy Township currently contributes around $22,000 to Innes Hose Co. each year for service.
Road Foreman Ron Chaapel reported he’d cleaned the ditches on LeRoy Mountain Road.
The supervisors preliminarily approved an agreement with Larry Chilson of A+ Tree Service to open up the canopy shadowing LeRoy Mountain Road. The supervisors hope trimming back the overhanging branches on the road will limit branches falling during winter, and the increased sunlight will help melt any snow and ice.
The township cleanup day is scheduled for Oct. 7.
