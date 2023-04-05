LeRoy Township, Baptist Church, discuss property use

LEROY — While little leaguers practiced in the fields outside, LeRoy residents and their township supervisors were busy discussing developments with the township’s newly purchased property in the village.
Church Platform
Updated: April 5, 2023 @ 9:21 am
Church Platform
The lot at 10120 Route 414 had consisted of a house, garage, and strip of ground approximately 38 feet wide that stretched from 414 down behind the old LeRoy church, a private residence, and the LeRoy Independent Baptist Church to the ball field at LeRoy Community Park.
Church leaders were present at the meeting to discuss with supervisors their plans. They wished to construct an 8 foot by 8 foot platform behind the emergency exit at the back of the church. Currently the door opens to a 14 inch drop to the ground.
Supervisor Jason Krise was hesitant about the size of the platform.
“I’m not sure about 8 feet, that’ll stretch out pretty far if we want to put parking back there,” he explained.
Township Secretary Ted Tomlinson was also concerned about the footprint of the platform, and asked the representatives to bring back plans or drawings that showed a platform’s footprint on Township land. Krise also suggested a ramp along the side of the building to make the exit handicap accessible would be a compromise measure; one that wouldn’t stretch so far onto the township’s plot.
Visitor Comments
During the visitor comments, resident Cindy Coyle asked about the progress of construction on the township’s building at the corner of Mill Street. Tomlinson answered that he believed construction on the building’s bathroom is nearly complete. Once the outside ramp is complete it will be ready for use.
“Maybe not May but hopefully by June we’ll be able to hold our meetings there. I’ll advertise if we do,” Tomlinson assured.
Reports
Road Foreman Ron Chaapel reported that most ditches in the township have been cleaned, and he is preparing to grate roads.
Supervisors advised that some road surfaces that weren’t substantially affected by water and plows would not need much attention, citing the majority of Sunset Road and Jennings Road.
Kris reported that the Spring Clean-up is scheduled for April 8. The township will be taking trash at the township garage and loading it into dumpsters from 8 a.m. until noon. They will take tires as well, but they won’t be loaded into dumpsters, as the township truck can haul those away on their own.
The electronic recycling date is May 6 at Alparon Park. Any electronics will be taken except old box televisions. Items with other screens will be taken for a $10 fee per item.
Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.
