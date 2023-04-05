LeRoy Township, Baptist Church, discuss property use

The LeRoy Independent Baptists Church wished to discuss a potential construction project that would affect Township land at Monday’s meeting.

 Review File Photo

LEROY — While little leaguers practiced in the fields outside, LeRoy residents and their township supervisors were busy discussing developments with the township’s newly purchased property in the village.

Church Platform

Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.