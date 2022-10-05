LeRoy Township busy with road work ahead of winter

LeRoy Township spoke on various road projects done by the road crew at the October meeting.

 Review Photo/Matt Jennings

LEROY TOWNSHIP — Road repairs and improvements were the topic of Monday’s LeRoy Township meeting.

Road foreman Ron Chaapel reported the crew had laid down new surface on portions of Stotenburr and Jennings Roads.

