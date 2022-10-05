LeRoy Township busy with road work ahead of winter

LEROY TOWNSHIP — Road repairs and improvements were the topic of Monday’s LeRoy Township meeting.
Road foreman Ron Chaapel reported the crew had laid down new surface on portions of Stotenburr and Jennings Roads.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please enter your phone number with area code without () , - , or spaces.
example: 5555555555
If Your Not Already a Subscriber Please Click Here
This is the temporary subscription pass for users returning from the Vision Data subscription process. Your subscription will be updated within 24 hours, after your information is verified. Please click the button below to get your pass.
LEROY TOWNSHIP — Road repairs and improvements were the topic of Monday’s LeRoy Township meeting.
Road foreman Ron Chaapel reported the crew had laid down new surface on portions of Stotenburr and Jennings Roads.
“We feel pretty good about it. We just need to run a grater over the ends of the new area and smooth them out a little bit,” Chaapel reported.
The road crew also worked to fix some washed out areas of LeRoy Mountain Road.
Supervisor Mike Miosi reported that “probably 100” dump trucks of material had gone over the road on Monday, carrying material for the county’s work on Sunfish Pond Park.
Supervisor Jason Krise noted that if the trucks cause wear and tear on the road, the township should look into keeping them off the road or asking the county for help in fixing any wear or rippling resulting from the heavy traffic.
Township Secretary/Treasurer Ted Tomlinson reported that PennDOT had come and made repairs on the washed out part of Mistifer Loop as well.
Tomlinson said he’d been struggling to correspond with the county Dirt and Gravel Road Program regarding a proposed work project on Dodge City Road, and the project might end up being pushed to next spring.
Also being pushed to next spring, the expected electronic recycling event LeRoy had been planning with other municipalities, according to Krise.
“It will be at Alparon Park next spring, we don’t have a firm date yet, but our scheduling just couldn’t make it work this fall,” Krise informed those gathered.
Tomlinson reported that work on the Township’s new office is still ongoing, and estimates the total cost to be around $13,000 when all is said and done, an increase on original estimates that had been around $11,000. The Township auditors will be holding a training session tomorrow to better familiarize themselves with state requirements.
The township currently has $135,229.67 in the general fund, with $337,788.95 in Impact Funds and $50,594.82 from the American Rescue Fund.
Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.