Leroy Township discusses speeders

The LeRoy Township Supervisors heard citizen concerns about speeding on township roads at their Monday meeting.
Township resident Tyler Hamilton expressed his concern that people driving up and down Sunset Road have been driving at unsafe speeds. This has been a concern of Hamilton’s in the past and he wished to know if the township could put a speed limit sign on the road to slow down drivers.
According to Pennsylvania state law, if a dirt or gravel road does not have a posted speed limit, the maximum speed limit is 55 miles per hour.
Hamilton said that that speed is far too fast on Sunset, which is narrow and has a sharp bend. Several families with children also live on the road.
Supervisor Jason Krise informed Hamilton that the township would have to find a way to enforce a speed limit on the road, and that enforcement would have to come from the state police. Township Supervisor/Secretary Ted Tomlinson mentioned that the had been similar efforts on other roads, but the issue was always convincing the state police to patrol a dirt road.
Hamilton said he had stopped several speeders and asked them to slow down along Sunset Road and asked if, barring a speed limit sign, the township could set up a Slow Down or Watch For Children sign to discourage people driving at reckless speeds.
Another point Hamilton brought up was a rumor he’d heard that Chesapeake Energy would soon be running water trucks up and down on the road hauling water from the Jennings Water Impoundment and that increased traffic associated with the gas industry would hopefully encourage safer driving. Krise said he would correspond with Chesapeake to confirm if they are planning to use the road again soon. Chesapeake has a road use and maintenance agreement with the township.
Supervisors reported that the road crew is working on ditch cleaning and, when finished, will look into ordering dust control oil for the township’s dirt roads.
Tomlinson reported that he had filed the paperwork to the state for the township to take the “general allotment” option with its American Rescue Plan funds, a change in spending rules of the funds granting municipalities greater flexibility in spending its funds. The township currently has $13,837.16 remaining from its 2021 allotment and has not yet received its 2022 allotment of $36,634.22.
