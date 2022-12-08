LeRoy Township meets with church leaders, discuss property

LEROY TOWNSHIP — The LeRoy Township Supervisors met with members of the LeRoy Independent Baptist Church at its December meeting.
Up for discussion was the Township’s recent purchase of an approximately 3/4 acre lot at 10120 Route 414. The lot, currently housing a house and garage, extends south behind the two churches on Milll Street owned by LeRoy Independent Baptist Ministries. Representatives of the church including Pastor Ron Bly and Treasurer Matt Carl wished to discuss the possibility of the Township subdividing the lot. Church leaders wished to potentially purchase the stretch of grass to allow for more activities behind the churches and to provide a potential spot for a new septic system.
Supervisors were hesitant to immediately pursue subdivision and sale at this time.
“Let us figure out where we’re at with the lot first,” asked Township treasurer Ted Tomlinson.
The Township is currently moving forward with demolishing the residence at the address to make a parking lot for its building at the corner of Mill Street and Route 414. They expressed their desire to work with the church, but wished to see what the final results of the demolition and parking lot brought before committing to anything.
“The church is a big part of the community,” Supervisor Mike Miosi assured the representatives, “and we’re not going to let you down.”
Supervisors expressed desire to keep communication open with the church, and said they would likely have the lot surveyed to determine exact boundaries of the lot and its spatial relationship with the church properties.
The bidding process continues with construction to make the new LeRoy Township building Americans with Disabilities Act compliant. The supervisors rejected two bids valued at $51,000 and $98,000 and advised their architect, Dogwood Engineering, to look at a more local level for contractors to expand the building bathrooms and construct an entrance ramp to the building.
The local electronic recycling day is scheduled for May 9 at Alparon Park.
The Township also passed its budget for the 2023 year. No public feedback was given, there will be no tax increase.
Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.