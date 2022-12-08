LeRoy Township meets with church leaders, discuss property

The LeRoy Township Supervisors passed its 2023 budget with no new taxes Monday.

 Review File Photo

LEROY TOWNSHIP — The LeRoy Township Supervisors met with members of the LeRoy Independent Baptist Church at its December meeting.

Up for discussion was the Township’s recent purchase of an approximately 3/4 acre lot at 10120 Route 414. The lot, currently housing a house and garage, extends south behind the two churches on Milll Street owned by LeRoy Independent Baptist Ministries. Representatives of the church including Pastor Ron Bly and Treasurer Matt Carl wished to discuss the possibility of the Township subdividing the lot. Church leaders wished to potentially purchase the stretch of grass to allow for more activities behind the churches and to provide a potential spot for a new septic system.

