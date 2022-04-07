LeRoy Township plans for road repairs

LEROY TOWNSHIP – LeRoy Township discussed its new municipal office and future road work at its Tuesday meeting.
Township Supervisor/Secretary Ted Tomlinson reported that he contacted Pepper’s Auctions of LeRoy and they are going to take the stove and other appliances out of the township’s recently acquired property, the former M and M’s Cafe on Mill Street. Tomlinson reported Pepper’s will sell the items at auction, charging 30% of the sale net if the items go for more than $5,000 and 35% percent if under.
Tomlinson will also begin looking into getting internet connectivity and wheelchair access at the new location.
The township currently has $135,083.61 in IMPACT funds and $36,653 in American Rescue Plan funds. The General Fund stands at $75,364.25.
Saturday the supervisors will conduct their road survey to check what roads need prioritized repairs this year and will discuss their findings at the next meeting.
